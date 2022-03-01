- Advertisement -

Continuing its new commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical will present its next spring Chamber Series concert at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30pm.

2021 Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, violinist Geneva Lewis, will perform a program with pianist Evren Ozel that contrasts music of sadness, darkness, and despair with evolutions into light, including selections by Janáček, Messiaen, Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms.

As part of Newport Classical’s Music Education Residency program, in the afternoon before her concert Geneva Lewis will visit Newport’s Thompson Middle School, performing for eighth-grade students and discussing her own personal high school music experience, as well as what it takes to be a professional musician.

New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry, and her performances speak from and to the heart. After having made her solo debut at age eleven, Lewis has gone on to perform all over the world and was the 2021 Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient. Lauded for the “remarkable mastery of her instrument” (CVNC) and hailed as “clearly one to watch” (Musical America), Lewis is also the Grand Prize winner of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition. Other recent accolades include Kronberg Academy’s Prince of Hesse Prize and being named a Finalist at the 2018 Naumburg Competition, a Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, and Musical America’s New Artist of the Month.

WatchGeneva Lewis perform Brahms

Up next on April 22, Newport Classical presents the brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna, Rodolfo Leone performs a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport. On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier. Finally, on June 3, pianist Daniel del Pino performs Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz.

More info and five-concert packages are still available for purchase at www.newportclassical.org.

Programming for the upcoming Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-7, 2022 will be announced at the end of March.