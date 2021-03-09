Born in Providence, Jeffrey Osborne is a Grammy–nominated singer, songwriter and musician who hails from a legendary RI musical family. Osborne began his career in 1970 as lead vocalist for L.T.D., a popular R&B band founded in the early 1970’s. He later began a solo career, where he was nominated for several Grammy Awards. Osborne flew to the top of the charts with hits including “On the Wings of Love” and “Love Power.”

The Jeffrey Osborne Foundation was founded in 2012 to support non-profit organizations who support music and the arts for children and their families, as well as those who provide a safe-haven for families in need. The annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic (JOCC) is a three-day event that brings people together to raise money for Rhode Island Charities while enjoying music and golf. Since its inception in 2012, through the JOCC, The Jeffrey Osborne Foundation has been able to raise and donate over $1,000,000 to local charities.

The Osborne family is legendary in the state – his father Clarence “Legs” Osborne, was a popular jazz trumpeter who played with Lionel Hampton, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. His brother Billy, a multi-talented artist and inductee in the RI Music Hall of Fame, was also a founding member of L.T.D.