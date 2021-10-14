Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, October 15
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm –Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba / Ascending at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Curbside Comedy at Newport Craft
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 16
More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16
Opinion: Free daffodil Bulbs herald brighter days ahead
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 12 pm – Free Daffodil Bulb Give-away Sponsored by Newport in Bloom and Daffodillion
- 9:30 am – Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am &- 5 pm- Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Live Music: Rising Songwriters at Trinity Church
- 12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Fall Farm Frolic at Watson Farm
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba / Ascending at Great Friends Meeting House
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks
- 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes
- 4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Jake Blount at 8 pm
- Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,
- Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 17
Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday
Things To Do
- 7 am – Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run
- 9:30 am to 3:30 pm – Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
- 11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Harvest Market at Pardon Gray Preserve
- 12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 2 pm – Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach
- 4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 11 am – 1 pm: The 40
- 1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders
- 3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm
- Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Festive Things To Do
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions around RI this season
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond
Apple Picking Season has arrived! “Six Picks” Orchards in Newport County and beyond
