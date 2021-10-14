Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, October 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 16

More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16

Opinion: Free daffodil Bulbs herald brighter days ahead

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes

4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Common Fence Music – Jake Blount at 8 pm

Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,

Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 17

Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

11 am – 1 pm: The 40

1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders

3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm

Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

