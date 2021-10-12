On Sunday, October 17, 2021, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will host the Citizens Pell Bridge Run .

The event is a 4-mile charity run/walk with 100% of the proceeds going to support non-profits and local community organizations. The run provides a rare opportunity for the public to cross over the beautiful Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot and enjoy stunning views of Narragansett Bay.

The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. and police will begin blocking off some roads starting at 6:30 a.m. Early morning motorists in the Jamestown and Newport area should be prepared for slight delays and traffic detours due to the run. No pedestrians other than registered athletes will be allowed on any part of the Claiborne Pell Bridge during the run. The road closures are as follows:

Jamestown

East Shore Road – From 6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m., East Shore Rd. will be closed between the intersection of Conanicus Avenue and the Rt. 138 on/off ramps.

Conanicus Avenue – From 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m., Conanicus Ave. will be closed from the Jamestown Golf Course north to the Rt. 138 on-ramp (Claiborne Pell Bridge)

Claiborne Pell Bridge

Motoring travel on the bridge will be reduced to a single alternating lane both westbound (from Newport) and eastbound (from Jamestown) from 7:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. During this time, commercial motor vehicles (trucks) and buses will be restricted from traveling over the Claiborne Pell Bridge heading eastbound.

Newport

Farewell Street – From 7:15 a.m.- 8:45 a.m., Farewell St. will be closed through America’s Cup Avenue. Expect delays using America’s Cup and Farewell St. until 9:00 a.m

Van Zandt Avenue – Van Zandt Ave. at the corner of Farewell will also be closed to traffic.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation hosts the Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run and donates the proceeds to nonprofits, including local community and youth sports organizations. For more information, visit www.pellbridgerun.com.