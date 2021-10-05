You’re invited to help add to the beauty of our communities.

Newport in Bloom and Newport Daffodil Days this week announced that they will be distributing free “Dutch Master” daffodil bulbs on Saturday, October 16 from 9 am to 12 pm at Easton’s Beach Rotunda, until supplies last. Bulbs come 30 to a bag (a $20 value).

To date, over 1,200,000 bulbs have been donated to the City and its residents.