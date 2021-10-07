Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch will open their 13th Annual Pumpkin Patch to the public on Saturday, October 16.

This year’s pumpkin patch will be open daily outdoors on the lawn of Trinity Church from 12 pm to 6 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on weekends through Sunday, October 31.

On opening day, there will be live music, the Golden Coronation Coach, fresh baked goods, hot and cold cider, homemade Pumpkin Chili, and more.

As always Trinity Church is looking for volunteers to help unload pumpkins prior to the event and to work the event each day. If you are interested in volunteering, sign up here.

Trinity Church writes on their website that the money they raise from the patch goes partially to support their parish, but 70% of it goes to support outreach! They say that they have donated over $50,000 through the years to both local and international agencies.

More info on the pumpkin patch, can be found here.