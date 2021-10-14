As we continue to celebrate the Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the specific websites for details.

Scary Acres in Cranston is a frightening hayride through haunted cornfields at Confreda Farm in western Cranston. Be warned … Spirits have awoken, zombies are hungry and freaks are on the loose.2150 Scituate Ave, Hope, RI. Details here.

Field of Screams in West Greenwich is an attraction where “nightmares come true.” Be warned… the Dungeon of Doom, Cirque Du Souls 4D Haunted Maze, and an expanded Haunted Forest await. 179 Plain Meeting House Rd. West Greenwich, Click here for details.

Fear Town in Seekonk, MA is a massive indoor/outdoor experience comprised of three haunted houses. The largest area Halloween entertainment complex also has a midway full of games, experiences, food, and entertainment for you to enjoy. 1710 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, Details here.

Seven Cedars Farm in Smithfield returns with their annual Haunted Hayride for 2021. The ride winds through 21 acres of wooded trails with twists and turns; you’ll never know what’s awaiting you around the bend. Open weekends 7-10PM, 20 John Mowry Rd, Smithfield, Details here.

Viaggio di Fantasme in Providence is a haunted gondola “Trip of Ghosts” every Tuesday and Thursday on the Providence River. Ride an authentic Venetian gondola while listening to a trained tour guide from Providence Ghost Tours tell you about all of the haunted happenings along the Riverwalk of Providence. Details here.

Factory of Terror (Fall River) warns “a new entity has taken over.” The popular attraction is in its 25th year and is open weekends through Halloween. 33 Pearl St. Fall River, Details here.