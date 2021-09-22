Last week we shared some of the best apple picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out.

Salisbury Farm in Johnston introduced the first corn maze in New England in 1998. It’s still one of the region’s favorites and this year’s theme is “Ride On.” Open 10-5 daily, Click here for details.

Escobar Farm in Portsmouth has a “Heart of New England” themed maze this year, sure to keep families busy all afternoon long. They’re open 10 – 7 daily, 255 Middle Road, Portsmouth. Details here.

Scary Acres at Confreda Farm in Cranston features a haunted hayride and corn maze right into November. It’s terrifying according to past year’s attendees, some of whom are still trying to get out… Open 10-5, 2150 Scituate Ave. Hope. Details here.

Clarke Farms in Wakefield has themed this year’s maze “Escape from Alcatraz.” Check out their petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayrides and more. Open 9-5 most days, 2984 CMDR OH Perry Highway, Wakefield. Details here.

Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster is opening their corn maze for the season this weekend. Open 10-6 most days. You’ll also find pumpkin picking, hay rides and axe throwing! 39 Cucumber Hill Rd., Foster. Details here.

Spring Hill Sugar House in Richmond has a corn maze along with a lot of tasty treats. Open weekdays 12-5, weekends 10-5. 522 Gardner Rd., Richmond. Details here.

The Latest From What's Up Newp