Apple picking season has officially arrived and according to local growers, the crop looks strong this year. And a nice weekend ahead means time to get out there and support local businesses. Check with your favorite orchard for hours and availability.

Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown is getting busy on weekends. A favorite on the island, they’ve got apples, pumpkins, and peaches ready for picking. Open 9AM-6PM, 915 Mitchell’s Lane, Middletown. Details here.

Rocky Brook Orchards in Middletown features over 80 varieties of apples – who knew there were that many! Plus pears and quince – Open 10AM-4:30PM, 997 Wapping Road Details here.

Apples are ready for picking and the farmstand at Young Family Farm in Little Compton is open with pumpkins and more from 9AM-5PM this weekend. 260 West Main Rd., Little Compton. Details here.

Sunset Orchard in Scituate has been harvesting apples since 1910. There’s cider, peaches, pumpkins, and more every day from 10AM-6PM. 244 Gleaner Chapel Rd., North Scituate. Details here.

Pippin Orchard in Cranston has several acres and a dozen varieties of apples and more conveniently available at the farmstand on 751 Pippin Orchard Road in Cranston. Don’t miss their apple cider donuts too! Open 9AM-5PM. Details here.

Jaswell’s Farm is Smithfield’s oldest orchard and has fruits, vegetables and apple picking by appointment. Check the website for details. 50 Swan Road, Smithfield. Details here.

The Latest From What's Up Newp