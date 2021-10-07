A beautiful Fall weekend means another chance to hit farm stands around the region. This week, we’ve selected a few of the best that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Have a great weekend!

Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple cider and apple cider donuts. In fact, it’s all they sell. They are open weekends from 10AM-4PM at Windmist Farm, 71 Weeden Lane, Jamestown. Click here for details.

Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown has a variety of seasonal products including apple cider donuts and other baked goods. Open daily 9AM-6PM. Details here.

Rocky Brook Orchard still has lots of apples on the trees and mini-donuts as well. 997 Wapping Rd. in Middletown – Open all weekend, 10AM-4:30PM. Details here.

Pippin Orchards in Cranston is a favorite for all things Fall farm related including their donuts. 751 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston, Open daily 9AM-5PM. Click here for details.

Knead Donuts has expanded to several locations around the state including two stores in Providence, another in East Greenwich and a new store opening soon in Westerly. They feature apple cider donuts along with other seasonal flavors like Cinnamon Roll and Maple Sea Salt. Click here for details.

Jaswell’s Farm is one of the oldest orchards in the state and features donuts and other baked goods all season long. They’re also known for their candy apples, available in 8 flavors! Open 9AM-5PM daily except Tuesday. 50 Swan Road, Smithfield. Click here for details.

BONUS: Provencal Bakery in Middletown is known for its Apple Bombs, a serving of apple pie buried in warm dough. A local favorite! 750 Aquidnick Ave., Middletown. Details here.