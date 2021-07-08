Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, July 9

James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9

More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Saturday, July 10

Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Sunday, July 11

Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport

Potter League for Animals to hold Community Pet Food & Supplies Distribution Day

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning July 11-24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.