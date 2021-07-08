Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, July 9
James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band will perform during a free concert at King Park on July 9
More than 20 companies will participate in Quonset Business Park’s job fair on July 9
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Waterfront Concerts at King Park presents James Montgomery
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Tyler from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- King Park – James Montgomery & All Stars Blues Band form 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: JT Moore at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, July 10
Celebrate Summer on the Avenue: ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’ to be held on July 10
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am to 5 pm – “Hoods Up” Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 5:30 pm – 10th Anniversary Celebration at Cory Farms Past & Presents
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 11 am – Tiverton Town Farm Playground Grand Opening
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm to 8 pm – Summer Night Market at The Wayfinder Hotel by She + Me Collective
- 5 pm – USA vs. Italy – Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm – ‘A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée’
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Down City at 9 pm
- Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Life DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Sunday, July 11
Today In Newport History: July 11, 1780 – Rochambeau Arrives In Newport
Potter League for Animals to hold Community Pet Food & Supplies Distribution Day
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning July 11-24
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tours
- 10 am – Sunday Chiming in Touro Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
- 10 am to 5 pm – “Hoods Up” Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am to 12 pm – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 p mto 7 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Honky Tonk Knights at 3:40 pm, Sean River at 8 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustis at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled