Team Italy makes its first transatlantic crossing since 2019, as the players return to challenge Team USA in the continuation of the Newport International Polo Series’ 30th Anniversary Season at 5 pm on Saturday, July 10th.

According to Newport Polo, the celebrations kick off with a meet and greet on Friday evening at the Brenton Hotel, followed by the Saturday Polo match and Après Polo menu catered by A Mano Pizza + Gelato.

Cocktail reception attendees at the Brenton will have the opportunity to meet Captain Marco Elser and his teammates, journeying to Newport from Rome – home of the oldest of Italy’s 15 polo clubs. The sport cultivates a smaller community in Italy, where around 150 dedicated sportsmen and women play year-round everywhere from Lazio’s white-sand beaches to frozen Alpine lakes, and the polo fields that lay in between, according to Newport Polo.

“The Italians are sure to receive a warm welcome, as Rhode Island boasts the title of most Italian State in America as 19% of the Ocean State’s residents are of Italian descent,” Newport Polo writes in a press release. “Since the team’s debut in 2012, they have competed before sold out audiences ever since”.

“After six consecutive wins for USA, the Italians had a breakthrough in our last two contests, winning back-to-back,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series Founder in a statement, “and their fans will be here in force to watch their fight for a third consecutive victory.”

Lawn tickets are available online and at the gates. Pavilion upgrades will be available after the first chukker, with an admission purchase for Lawn seating. Standby seating options including Tailgates & Chalets are available at Gametime, 5 PM at the Main Gate, first come first serve.

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off Route 138) in Portsmouth.

For more information, visit www.nptpolo.com.