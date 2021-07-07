The Quonset Business Park will host more than 20 companies for a Job Fair on Friday, July 9, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Wide World of Indoor Sports at 1610 Davisville Road, North Kingstown.

Quonset Business Park will host the Job Fair in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

In a statement, the Quonset Development Corporation shares that the following companies will be in attendance, looking to add to the growing infrastructure of the business park:

Agilent Technologies; American Mussel Harvesters, Inc.; Amwins Group Benefits, LLC; Banneker Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.; Cargill; Custom Design; Edesia; Falvey Insurance Group; FujiFilm; General Dynamics Electric Boat; Hayward Industries; Industrial Transfer & Storage, Inc.; J. Goodison Company; JF Brennan; Medical Collaborative; Micro Tech Staffing; Ocean State Job Lot; R & D Technologies; Rapid Prep; System4 IPS; Toray Plastics; and Trussco Mfg.

The average wage within Quonset Business Park is 19% higher than the statewide average, according to the Quonset Development Corporation.