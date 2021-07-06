Kristen Coates, art and interior design consultant, painter, and curator presents A Bellevue Midsummer Soirée, Saturday, July 10, 5-7 pm, at her eponymous gallery at 152 Bellevue Avenue.



“Are you sure that we are awake? It seems to me that yet we sleep, we dream.” As William Shakespeare wrote in A Midsummer Night’s Dream many visitors and locals are in a post-pandemic daze, not knowing which businesses are open and when.



The evening is co-presented by neighboring shops and businesses along Bellevue Avenue, who are inviting community members and visitors to stroll the neighborhood, in the spirit of a nightly promenade à Paris.



This neighborhood sip-and-shop is an open invitation to wake up from the slumber, sip summer cocktails, and take in the seaside paintings and photography from coastal communities both near and far.



“I wanted to thank the many people who have supported the artists in my gallery throughout the past year with a lighthearted get-together.” Coates has extended the invitation to the other Bellevue Avenue neighbors and hopes they’ll consider doing a little something special for their customers too.



“We welcome back all our friends, neighbors, and visitors who we’ve missed in person,” says Natalie Swift of Harper & Tucker, the contemporary fashion boutique that will also be hosting an in-store event this same evening.



There will be inspired cocktails and gifts with purchase. Parking is limited, walking, carpool, and Uber encouraged.