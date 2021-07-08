The Potter League for Animals today announced that is holding a Community Pet Food & Supplies Distribution Day on, Sunday, July 11 from 12 to 4pm or until supplies last at their Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.

“We recently received a massive 30,000+ pound donation (26 pallets!) of dog & cat food, kitty litter, and other pet supplies from Chewy made possible in part by The Humane Society of the United States,” Potter League says in a press release. “We are sharing the love with the community pet food pantries at fellow shelters including Providence Animal Rescue League and Animal Rescue Rhode Island and more”.

No appointments are necessary. The Potter League says that they are trying to make the largest impact possible with this donation.

For more information, visit www.potterleague.org, email community@potterleague.org or call 401-846-8276 ext. 106.