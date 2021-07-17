Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
If you’re in the market for a new home on Aquidneck Island, I invite you to join me at 20 Borden Farm Road in Portsmouth this weekend. I’ll be hosting an open house for this there on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (details below).
Newport
4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm
4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
17 Clinton Street | $1,099,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.
Middletown
4 bed, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
20 Borden Farm Road | $750,000
4 bed, 2 baths. Open House on Friday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
17 Ann Hutchinson Court | $995,000
4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.
85 Massasoit Avenue | $415,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
Jamestown
Nothing is scheduled at this time.
Tiverton
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
5 bed, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
Little Compton
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.