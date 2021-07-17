Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

131 Kay Street | $799,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

131 Kay Street, Newport

111 Warner Street | $677,000

4 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Warner Street, Newport

17 Clinton Street | $1,099,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

17 Clinton Street, Newport

37 Elm Street | $1,350,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

37 Elm Street, Newport

8 Fenner Avenue | $775,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

8 Fenner Avenue, Newport

9 Calvert Street | $995,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

9 Calvert Street , Newport

13 Brinley Street | $749,900

4 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

13 Brinley Street, Newport

Middletown

3 Baldwin Road | $479,000

4 bed, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

3 Baldwin Road, Middletown

Portsmouth

20 Borden Farm Road | $750,000

4 bed, 2 baths. Open House on Friday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

20 Borden Farm Road, Portsmouth

49 Dexter Street | $450,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

49 Dexter Street, Portsmouth

17 Ann Hutchinson Court | $995,000

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Ann Hutchinson Court, Portsmouth

278 Taylor Road | $770,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

278 Taylor Road, Portsmouth

85 Massasoit Avenue | $415,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

85 Massasoit Avenue Portsmouth

39 Hillside Road | $325,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

39 Hillside Road, Portsmouth

Jamestown

Nothing is scheduled at this time.

Tiverton

61 Randolph Avenue | $325,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

61 Randolph Avenue, Tiverton

117 Lewis Street | $749,800

5 bed, 4 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

117 Lewis Street, Tiverton

Little Compton

7 East View | $689,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.