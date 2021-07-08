Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” is returning beginning Sunday, July 11th.

And its not just Providence restaurants participating, many deals can be found throughout the metro area.

The event takes place over a two-week period from July 11th-24th, and includes all kinds of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some restaurants are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.

Leading the way are Providence mainstays The Capital Grille, Capriccio, and Hemenway’s. In Cranston and Warwick, Avvio, Chapel Grille, Iron Works and the popular modern Indian restaurant Chaska are part of the event.

Many establishments include outdoor dining options as well as take-out. Check with your favorite dinner spot for details. For a full lineup of participating restaurants, check the web site here.