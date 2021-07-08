In a press release today, National Grid says that it is preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa to strike New England tomorrow morning and bring heavy rains and strong winds into the region for much of the day.

National Grid says that the primary concerns associated with this storm are gusting winds expected to impact the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands in Massachusetts and much of Rhode Island, which has the potential to damage trees and knockdown power wires, causing power outages across the region. The storm is expected to pass by the end of the day Friday and calmer weather is expected by Saturday.

“As always, we’re monitoring the forecasts closely and we have more than 1,800 personnel in place across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to respond as quickly and safely as we can,” said Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations in a statement.

National Grid says that it is preparing for this storm by securing 1,820 field-based personnel as part of our emergency response operations. This includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers.

The company says that it has been preparing for the storm for several days, and is continuing to monitor the weather, communicating with local officials, first responders, and life support customers.

The Company offers the following tips and reminders:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

· Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

· Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid’s mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.

· Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.

· Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central

· To stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the below commands.

o REG to sign up for text alerts

o OUT to report an outage

o SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area

o HELP for the full list of commands

Stay safe:

· Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

· Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

· People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

· Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Electric safety:

· If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.

· If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.

· Reminder: It’s not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of our commitment to a clean energy future, National Grid is a Principal Partner for COP26, the UN global climate summit, which will be located in the UK in November 2021.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.