Grammy-nominated blues singer and harpist James Montgomery of Newport will be leading his all-star ensemble in a free Waterfront Concert at King Park this Friday, July 9 from 5-7 pm.

Montgomery has toured and shared stages with Janis Joplin, BB King, Muddy Waters, J. Geils, Aerosmith, Allman Brothers, The Blues Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, and many other artists. In 2018, Montgomery was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. He will be joined by longtime friend and famed saxophonist Crispin Cioe whose classic horn ensemble The Uptown Horns accompanied Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and The Rolling Stones.

Lawn seating, bring a chair or blanket, free parking. The series is presented by Friends of the Waterfront, made possible by a gift from the Isham Family Fund.

For more information, go to Waterfront Concert Series at King Park or Newport Friends of the Waterfront on Facebook or on the web at www.newportwaterfront.org.