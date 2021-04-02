Good Morning,

>> Round of applause all around. In the last 24 hours, 401Gives raised $2,162,965 for 420 organizations across the state! Some of the biggest fundraisers in Newport County included the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (more than $75,000), Newport County YMCA (more than $14,000), and Lucy’s Hearth (more than $12,000). Check out how your favorite local nonprofits did atwww.401gives.org.

>> 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted onwww.vaccinateRI.orgtoday at 5 pm. This is the largest batch of vaccine appointments in Rhode Island to date. The vaccine is currently available statewide for people who are 60 to 64, people who are 16 to 64 withcertain underlying health conditions, and people who were previously eligible in Phase 1.

>> On Monday, people 50 to 59 years of age will be eligible to register to get vaccinated at vaccination sites in Rhode Island.

>> Governor Dan McKee yesterday announced plans for a new rental assistance program for eligible Rhode Island renters struggling to pay their rent or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Story

>> Island Cinemas reopens today.Story

>> This Day in History: Musician Leon Wilkeson was born on March 2, 1952, in Newport. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL, and went on to become the main bass player in the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd in the 1970s, the heydey of the band.Storyhttps://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QxIWDmmqZzY?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Friday, April 2, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Deborah Ruggiero and Courtney van Beuren!

Weather Forecast

Today –Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight –Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today –NW wind 8 to 11 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –NNW wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 47 minutesof sun.

High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:42 am and 5:30 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 76% lighting.

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled

Live Music & Entertainment

6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton

8 pm to 12 am – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East

9 pm to 12 am – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

For the very latest news and information, visitwww.whatsupnewp.com.

