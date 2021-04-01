Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend

Friday, April 2 | Good Friday

Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton

8 pm to 12 am – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East

9 pm to 12 am – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN

Saturday, April 3

Newport Chowder Company bringing their ‘Chowder Cart’ to Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East

8:30 pm to 12 am – Sugarbabies at One Pelham East

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Sunday, April 4 | Easter

Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4

Things To Do

9 am to 12 pm – Pardon Gray Egg Hunt with Tiverton Land Trust

11 am –Golden To Gilded Walking Tour

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government