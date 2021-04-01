Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
This story will be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.
What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend
Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future list? Email the details to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Friday, April 2 | Good Friday
Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live Music & Entertainment
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton
- 8 pm to 12 am – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
- 9 pm to 12 am – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
- Francesco
- Perfumes
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Live on WUN (watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 3
Newport Chowder Company bringing their ‘Chowder Cart’ to Newport
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm –Newport Aquidneck Growers Marketat Gateway Center
- 11 am –Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm to 4 pm –Tiverton Farmers Market Easter Pop-Up Marketat Sandywood Farmers Market
- 1 pm to 4 pm –Newport Vineyards Job Fair
Live Music & Entertainment
- 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 8:30 pm to 12 am – Sugarbabies at One Pelham East
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 4 | Easter
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Pardon Gray Egg Hunt with Tiverton Land Trust
- 11 am –Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
Live Music & Entertainment
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.