In true New England fashion, chowder will soon be available from a cart in the City of NEwport.

At their March 10 regular council meeting, Newport City Council approved a mobile food establishment cart permit for Newport Chowder Company.

“We are beyond excited to announce that the Newport City Council granted Newport Chowder Company a license to sell our Seafood Chowder starting April 1,” says Owner and Founder Katie Potter in a statement. “This is yet another important milestone for our company since they only grant a few licenses each year. Even happier that my children and family members will have a fun job for the summer and enjoy the fantastic backdrop of Perrotti Park.”

The food vendor license begins on April 1, 2021. To celebrate the kickoff, Newport Chowder Company on Thursday announced that it will be selling its chowder and “limited-time-only” gifts from their Chowder Cart in Perrotti Park from 3 to 7 pm on April 1.

To ensure that everyone stays safe when together: Newport Chowder Company asks all to maintain a 6-foot distance from people outside of your household. wear a mask over your nose and mouth the entire time, unless you’re eating or drinking while 6 feet apart from others.

Newport Chowder Company provides the following background on their company, “In 1985, the award-winning chowder recipe genius, Muriel Barclay de Tolly, opened the famous Muriel’s Restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island with the help of her six children, including Newport Chowder Company owner Katie Potter. On a dare, Muriel entered her seafood chowder recipe in the Newport Chowder Festival and went on to win the contest for three consecutive years. The magic of her award-winning recipe is in the secret Spice Pack. Newport Chowder Company sells the customizable Spice Packs, as well as pre-made chowder”.

Other recently approved mobile food establishment cart permits approved by Newport City Council include Viking Hot Dogs, Del’s Lemonade, and Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative.