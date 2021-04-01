Residential Properties Ltd today announced the sale of 24 Kay Street in Newport, which sold for $2.2 million. According to RPL, their Sales Associate Elizabeth Cooper represented the buyers as the selling agent in this transaction.

The La Farge Perry House is a historic home once occupied by renowned painter and stained glass artist John La Farge and his wife Margaret, the granddaughter of Oliver Hazard Perry. It was built by the Agassiz family, who also built the Inn at Castle Hill. Extraordinarily well-maintained with exceptional period detail, this circa 1853 residence was restored in 1996 by its most recent owners. At more than 5,900 square feet, the home offers an impressive 8 bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 1 half bath. This lovely abode sits in the heart of Newport’s Kay-Catherine neighborhood for an easy, walkable lifestyle enjoying the restaurants, shops, beaches, and historic charm of Newport.