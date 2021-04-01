Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, joined What’s Up Newp at noon on Thursday, April 1 to give us an update on 401Gives, Rhode Island’s statewide giving day!

After raising approximately $1.32 million for the effort’s first-ever year in 2020, United Way of Rhode Island upped the ante in 2021, setting a goal to raise $1.5 million for nonprofits across the Ocean State in a span of just 24-hours this year.

While we were having a chat with Cortney, donations surpassed $1.32 million.

Watch our conversation below

