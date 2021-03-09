The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here. Get this story delivered right to your inbox every morning by signing up to our free newsletter below.

Good Morning,

>> Governor Dan McKee will announce a new statewide vaccination initiative for teachers, school staff, and child care providers today. Full Story

>> The annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival announced last night that they will be hosting two festivals in 2021 (Memorial Day Weekend and Columbus Day Weekend) under the big tent at Greenvale Vineyards. The AnnouncementrogueislandcomedyfestA post shared by Rogue Island Comedy Festival (@rogueislandcomedyfest)

>> Narragansett Beer yesterday announced industry veteran Lee Lord as their new head brewer. Lord joins Narragansett Beer, as the brand’s first-ever female head brewer, armed with more than a decade of experience in the craft beer and brewing industry. Full Story

>> Island Cinemas yesterday announced that they will re-open on Friday, April 2. “We will start with a limited weekly schedule of Friday through Sunday as we get back into the swing of things and will add days as business levels require. We will post films and times the week of our opening so stay tuned,” Island Cinemas wrote on Facebook.

>> 37 hotels across Rhode Island will participate in the 2nd Annual Hotel Week RI. Hosted April 17-30, 2021, Hotel Week RI invites guests to take advantage of a wide variety of accommodations at luxury hotels, historic inns and cozy B&Bs offered at a fixed rate of $100, $200, $300, or $400 per night. Full Story

>> Wondering what homes sold in your neighborhood and area? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 23 Newport County real estate transactions that took place last week. Full Story

Photo Of The Day: The Newport Bridge at sunset. By jmich78photography

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Happy Birthday today to Anne Ramsey Cuvelier, Melanie Ventura, Molly Berry, and Liz Mcdonnell!

Today is National Meatball Day, National Get Over It Day, and National Barbie Day!

Weather Forecast

Today – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today – SSW wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 5:46 pm

High tide at 4:39 am & 5:02 pm | Low tide at 11:23 am and 11:06 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 19% lighting

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

WJAR – Journalist takes new look at 1966 death at Doris Duke’s Rough Point

Department of Justice – Grand Jury Indicts Two in “Grandparent Scam”

AP – Teachers can sign up for vaccines at Walgreens

East Bay RI – Portsmouth Senior Center could stay open in limited fashion

This is Lexi. Lexi is at The Potter League for Animals and needs a home. You should adopt Lexi. Read more about Lexi.

Have a great Tuesday,

~ Ryan

