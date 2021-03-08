Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Unfortunately it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But, the good news is that the sunset

The sun will rise at 5:59 am and will set at 5:50 pm on Saturday, March 13; while rising at 6:57 am and setting at 6:51 pm on Sunday, March 14.

The spring equinox occurs at 5:37 am on Saturday, March 20, marking the astronomical first day of spring.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In 2019, the National Fire Protection Association released a study “Smoke Alarms in U.S. Home Fires”. Below are some of the key findings in regard to why smoke detectors are so important:

The risk of dying in home fires is 54% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

Smoke alarms activated in 88% of reported fires, when present.

Three out of five fire deaths in 2012-2016 were in properties with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.