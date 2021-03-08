Social Enterprise Greenhouse (SEG) today announced that it has added a new program to its portfolio of services designed to help entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses.

The SEG Ideator is an eight-week program created specifically for people who are thinking about starting a business or organization that could make a difference in their community. The goal of the program is to help individuals identify ideas that are worth an investment of time, money, and energy.

“With a focus on feasibility, our new Ideator program helps you refine your idea, explore your industry, identify potential customers, and define your venture’s unique value proposition,” said Allie Goyette, SEG program manager in a statement provided. “You’ll test the impact of your idea relative to other solutions out there and explore whether entrepreneurship is the right path for you. It’s a quick, no-risk way to vet your idea, explore your purpose, and decide whether you want to pursue, pivot, partner, or pass on it.”

The SEG Spring 2021 Ideator begins with an orientation on April 15 and then meets twice weekly from April 20 to June 10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The program will be conducted virtually using Zoom. Participants will benefit from workshops, group work sessions, and one-on-one SEG mentorship and will have full access to the tools, knowledge, and resources of SEG’s social impact ecosystem as they explore their idea.

Anyone who has an idea for a new product or service that has not been vetted or tested is encouraged to apply. Applications are due by April 9, 2021. More information and the application are available at www.bit.ly/SEGIdeator.

The SEG Ideator is funded by the RI Department of Labor and Training’s Back to Work RI program, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Rhode Island Foundation, van Beuren Charitable Foundation, and Bank Newport.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse creates positive social and economic impact by providing social entrepreneurs and enterprises with the tools and networks they need to thrive. SEG operates statewide in Rhode Island from three programming sites in Providence, Newport, and Pawtucket/Central Falls. Its network of 600+ social enterprises and 250+ business and community leaders contributes time, expertise, and funding to grow Rhode Island’s social impact ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.segreenhouse.org.