Governor Dan McKee will announce a new statewide vaccination initiative for teachers, school staff and child care providers, according to a media advisory received today from the Governor’s office.

The announcement will be made at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 9 at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, which is Pawtucket’s municipal vaccination clinic.

Expected to be on hand for the announcement are;

Governor Dan McKee

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien

Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott

Tom McCarthy, Executive Director, COVID Response, Rhode Island Department of Health

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green

Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals President Francis Flynn

National Education Association Rhode Island President Lawrence E. Purtill

Pawtucket Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams

Pawtucket School Committee Chairman Gerard Charbonneau

Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance President Ronald Beaupre

Currently healthcare workers, first responders, congregate settings, those 75+ years of age, and those 65-74+ of age are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Rhode Island based on Rhode Island’s vaccination timeline and if they live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island.

For more information on vaccines and eligibility, visit https://covid.ri.gov/.