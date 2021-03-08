Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the week as more events and meetings are announced. Check back often for the latest!

Monday, March 8

Reps. Cortvriend, Carson, Casimiro will host a virtual community meeting on March 8 to discuss special education bills

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, March 9

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, March 10

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on March 10, here’s what’s on the agenda

Things To Do

12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting.

Thursday, March 11

Newport Gallery Night returns on March 11

Patriots and Revolution to host Women in Sports Panel on March 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

1 pm – Governor McKee, RIDOH COVID-19 Press Briefing

6 pm – Middletown Town Council

Friday, March 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

5 pm – Middletown Tree Commission

Saturday, March 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, March 14

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

