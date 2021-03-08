Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend.
Monday, March 8
Reps. Cortvriend, Carson, Casimiro will host a virtual community meeting on March 8 to discuss special education bills
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Tuesday, March 9
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 3 pm – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6:45 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Wednesday, March 10
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on March 10, here’s what’s on the agenda
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting.
Thursday, March 11
Newport Gallery Night returns on March 11
Patriots and Revolution to host Women in Sports Panel on March 11
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm – “Touch Me, Feel Me” Open Show Gallery Night at DeBlois Gallery
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm – Americans In Paris: Foundations of America’s Architectural Gilded Age lecture with the Preservation Society of Newport County
- 5:30 pm – The Importance of Stopover Habitat for Migratory Birds on Aquidneck Island with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club at Hotel Viking
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 1 pm – Governor McKee, RIDOH COVID-19 Press Briefing
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
Friday, March 12
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm – Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- 5 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
Saturday, March 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12 pm – Low-cost rabies clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 12 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Newport Craft Brewing
- 2 pm to 7 pm – St. Patrick’s Day with Never In Vegas & The Complaints at Dockside Newport
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 14
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, Innovator, Composer, Jazz Trombonist, Producer, and Educator
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
