The New England Patriots and New England Revolution this week announced that they will host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m.

The panelists will discuss their careers and the challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.

According to a press release from the New England Patriots, guest speakers will include:

Kayla Burton, Panel Moderator; Reporter, Western Mass News and Sports

Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KS+E)

Jessica Gelman, Chief Executive Officer, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR)

Kia McNeill, Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Brown University

Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration, New England Patriots

Katy Nesbitt, Assistant Referee, Major League Soccer

Adrienne Smith, Wide Receiver, Boston Renegades; Founder & CEO, Gridiron Queendom

This panel will coincide with International Women’s Day (March 8) and is part of a new Women in Sports initiative, led by the Patriots Foundation and the Revolution Charitable Foundation, to empower girls and women and celebrate the impact that women have in the sports industry.

The virtual panel is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending the virtual panel must register in advance by visiting https://www.patriots.com/community/women-in-sports-panel-registration.