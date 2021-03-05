See what makes the Newport Car Museum’s 75+ cars rock, rumble, and roar during “Hoods Up” Weekend, Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14.

The Newport Car Museum, located at 1947 West Main Road in Portsmouth, includes 75+ cars exhibited in six galleries – Ford Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars, American Muscle.

During “Hoods Up Weekend” every car’s engine can be inspected and admired.

The museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm during “Hoods Up” Weekend.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online at www.newportcarmuseum.org where more information and directions are available.