March 17, 1953 – March 03, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Andrew Raposa of Portsmouth, RI, announces his unexpected passing on March 3, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born to the late Joseph Jr. and Helen Marjorie (Finnegan) Raposa on March 17, 1953 in Fall River, MA. Paul will be forever remembered by his wife of 40 years, Eileen Doris Raposa, his son Nicholas and wife Ina Raposa, and his daughter Colby Raposa. Paul will also be lovingly remembered by his two grandchildren, Shaylen and Logan Raposa. Paul is also survived by brothers David Raposa and wife Susan, Robert Raposa and wife Mary, Joseph Raposa, Peter Raposa, Stephen Raposa and wife Donna and sister Nancy Raposa along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Paul grew up in Tiverton, Rhode Island and attended Tiverton HS. He went on to be a Business graduate of Providence College. Thereafter, he began his career in the family operated business of Montle Plumbing & Heating. Paul’s vast knowledge and expertise in field work allowed him to become Project Manager of the Plumbing Division and eventually Treasurer of the company.

At an early age Paul developed an affinity for life on the water. The Sakonnet River and Narragansett Bay quickly became his places of great enjoyment and deep peace. In 1989 he embarked on the trip of a lifetime- setting sail from Sakonnet Point to Bermuda with his brother Peter and close friends. Paul continued to share his love for boating with his family, and together they enjoyed many trips to Block Island & Martha’s Vineyard.

Paul also enjoyed many years of coaching Nicholas & Colby in the Portsmouth Little League. He would load up his red truck with equipment and the kids and head to the ball field. As his family grew and started their own lives he began to travel frequently with his wife. Together they enjoyed many vacations and once in a lifetime experiences including the Vatican and Paris, France. Paul greatly looked forward to additional travels ahead.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 8th at 11:00 AM at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI. The funeral service will be livestreamed at sbportsmouthri.net/PaulRaposaFuneral

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul’s name may be made to Sail to Prevail, 60 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, RI 02840, a nonprofit that encourages individuals with physical, mental and emotional disabilities to be active participants in the sailing experience.