1938 – 2021

Sally Ann (O’Connell) Healy, 82, of Middletown, RI and Punta Gorda, FL, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 of cancer, after a life well lived. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Captain Kevin M. Healy, USN (Ret.).

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. O’Connell and Gertrude McGuire O’Connell of New York, NY. Sally attended the Barnard School for Girls in New York City and was a graduate of St. Agnes High School in Rockville Center, NY and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Newton, MA.

She was a proud Navy wife and active in the Naval Officers’ Wives Club and Navy Relief Society. She loved Navy life, having lived in twenty different homes in eight states. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport, RI and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Pine Island, FL and enjoyed being a lector in both parishes. She loved traveling and was an avid duplicate bridge player, having achieved NABC Master status in 2020.

In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by her daughter Mary Jane Healy of Sarasota, FL, her son Kevin J. Healy and his partner Dr. Paul Testa of New York, NY, and her son-in-law William J. Jacaruso and his wife Bo of Essex, CT. She is also survived by her four adored granddaughters, the joys of her life, Caitlin Healy of Arlington, VA, Margaret, Grace, and Madeline Jacaruso of Essex, CT, and by a large, wonderful family and many friends.

She was predeceased by her daughter Katherine Ann Jacaruso and her sister Mary Jane Halley with whom she has been gloriously reunited and is happily chatting away.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to Covid restrictions, her funeral mass is limited to immediate family. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that acts of kindness are shown to those in need in Sally’s honor.

A link to view the funeral mass will be available here Friday, March 12.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home