Good Morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

>> As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, no one exemplifies the accomplishments of women and the Irish more than Florence K. Murray, who distinguished herself in the military, in government, and in the courtroom. Frank Prosnitz with the full story –Celebrating Florence K. Murray on this St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month

>> The Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senate Environment and Agriculture Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable.Full Story

>> Rhode Island Senate yesterday approved legislation to allow seniors to put their time and skills to good use helping their cities and towns, while reducing their property taxes. The legislation, which will now go to the House of Representatives, would authorize cities and towns to establish programs to offer tax credits to property owners age 60 and over in exchange for volunteer hours. While each city and town adopting the program could set its own parameters, the legislation would allow them to let seniors earn up to $1,500 off their property taxes.Full Story

>> On Thursday, Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson and a workshop at 5 pm where they will discuss homestead exemption.

>> St. Patrick’s Day Grab ‘n Go Meal:Stop by the MLK Community Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm today for a delicious grab ‘n go meal. This meal is COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE for the Newport County community.More details