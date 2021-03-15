March 15, 2021—John Prine’s last recorded song, “I Remember Everything,” won Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance at yesterday’s 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song is Prine’s first #1 single and was recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson In celebration of his esteemed life and career, Prine was also honored during last night’s live awards broadcast with a special performance of “I Remember Everything” by six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile. Watch/share HERE.

Moreover, a new version of the now two-time GRAMMY Award-winning song, performed by Carlile, is out now on Oh Boy Records. Listen/share HERE. The song—whose proceeds benefit Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation—will be featured on a forthcoming Prine tribute record, Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2, which will be released later this year on Oh Boy. Additional details to be announced.

Of the honors, Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine shares, “My sons and I thank the Recording Academy for recognizing John’s final recording. Brandi’s beautiful performance was perfect. We miss John but are grateful too for the incredible legacy he left us—songs to enjoy and to learn about his capacity to love unconditionally.”Carlile adds, “John Prine is a hero and one of the most important and significant songwriters of our time. I feel so lucky to have called him a friend. It was an absolute honor of my life to pay tribute to him on the Grammy stage. His songs will live forever.”