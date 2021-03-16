Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced throughout the week.

Tuesday, March 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, March 17

LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund

Things To Do

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6 pm – LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund

Thursday, March 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop

Friday, March 19

Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Saturday, March 20

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee

Sunday, March 21

High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government