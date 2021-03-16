Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced throughout the week.
Tuesday, March 16
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm – Youth Yoga
- 6 pm – Lecture: How the Irish saved The Blackstone Canal
- 6:30 pm – The Land To Sea Speaker Series: Save The Bay
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, March 17
LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund
Things To Do
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 4 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
Thursday, March 18
Things To Do
- 5:30 pm – All Seeds Want to Grow- Understanding Germination & Seed Starting with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club at Hotel Viking
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 11 am – Fort Adams Foundation
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 4:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7:15 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 workshop
Friday, March 19
Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18
Things To Do
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Saturday, March 20
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am – Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry with Potter League For Animals
- 12 pm to 1:45 pm – Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 2 pm to 3:45 pm – Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Newport Seal Tour
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- 11 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Sunday, March 21
High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 1:45 pm – Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 2 pm – Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
- 2 pm to 3:45 pm – Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.