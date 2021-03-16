Cory Pesaturo and Gabriel Langfur Rice will join What’s Up Newp at 6 pm on Wednesday, March 17 for a conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund.

The foundation is dedicated to fostering long-term security for professional musicians in New England by providing financial assistance and critical resources as a safety net for musicians, starting off with getting musicians through the COVID shutdown.

For more information on the New England Musicians Relief Fund, visit https://www.nemrf.org/.