Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

14 Ellery Road sold for $1,049,000 on March 8. This 1,610 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

81 Roseneath Avenue sold for $675,000 on March 9. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

12 Hillside Avenue sold for $562,600 on March 12. This 1,661 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

28 Homer Street sold for $470,000 on March 8. This 1,152 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

18 Almy Street sold for $425,000 on March 11. This 992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

174 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $2,275,000 on March 15. This 3,095 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

6 South Drive sold for $789,000 on March 9. This 2,500 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

165 Reservoir Road sold for $475,000 on March 8. This 1,385 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

597 Aquidneck AVenue sold for $275,000 on March 11. This 1,017 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

515 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $900,000 on March 8. This 1,844 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

49 Oliver Hazard Perry Road sold for $892,500 on March 12. This 2,205 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

200 Lepes Road sold for $750,000 on March 11. This 2,926 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

568 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $625,000 on March 12. This 2,091 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

2345 West Main Road sold for $335,000 on March 11. This 1,130 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Jamestown

7 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $950,000 on March 11. This 2,285 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

90 Spindrift Street sold for $545,000 on March 11. This 1,796 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

27 Fernandes Avenue sold for $407,500 on March 10. This 2,080 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

39 Oliver Lane sold for $658,000 on March 12. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.