Louis Abbey, 91, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2021. He was born in Newport, Rhode Island, October 4th, 1929. Predeceased by his beloved son Andrew Abbey, parents Herman & Lillian Abromovitz, brothers Henry & Al Abbey.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 65 years, Sally Abbey. His loving daughters Lisa Abbey James, Deborah Morgenthaler, son in law Walter. His 4 adoring grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Rebecca Morgenthaler and Peter James. His nephews Paul (Carolyn), Douglas Abbey and Wayne Daniel (Christine) Berard. Treasured friend and relative Rita Slom, and so many friends over the years from many years of volunteer work through United Synagogue and Woman’s League.

Lou graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, followed by completing a BS in Psychology, undergraduate and graduate school of Springfield College. Lou joined the Universal Military Training spending his time playing softball.

Upon discharge from the Army, Lou and Sally settled in Boston, MA where he worked in retail. Moving to Windsor, CT. Lou worked for Hamilton Standard, in Human Resources for 10 years. Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford where he became the Director for 19 years of Human Resources and then completing his career in Human Resources at the American Red Cross of Farmington. Lou was an Arbitrator in Labor Relations, he assisted and collaborated with many of his local synagogues. and organizations in contract negotiations.

Lou loved the beach, to swim, read and travel. He was an avid war historian. Upon his retirement and return to his hometown of Newport, he became a docent at Touro Synagogue. He also became a volunteer at Newport Hospital.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 14 at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Jeshuat Israel, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840.

