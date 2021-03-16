Edward Timothy Logan died on March 11, 2021, in Newport, RI, with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Ann (Scheibl) Logan.

Mr. Logan was born on January 13, 1931, in Fall River, MA to Thomas J. Logan and Mary (Regan) Logan. He graduated from Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton, and received a degree in Building Construction from Wentworth Institute in Boston. Throughout his long career in construction and civil engineering, he worked on a wide variety of important projects, such as the initial construction of Route 24, the building of the Braga Bridge, wastewater treatment facilities throughout Southern New England, and runway extension at Nantucket Airport. Mr. Logan also proudly and honorably served in the United States Naval Reserve, retiring at the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the Seabees.

Ed was justifiably proud of having built both of his family’s homes, first in Fall River alongside his father, and then his second home in Portsmouth, by himself. He loved the water, whether it was sailing in his teenage years in his Old Town Whitecap, or accompanying his son on their many day sails in later years. Following his retirement, Ed and Pat traveled annually to Ireland, visiting with newly-discovered cousins and the many friends they made along the way. All who knew him would agree that Mr. Logan was a true gentleman, and a gentle man, always utterly selfless and modest. He was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth, until his health prevented his attendance in recent years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Logan is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Frances and Bradley A. Smith of Middletown, RI; his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy J. and Rita (Sevigny) Logan of Portsmouth; grandchildren Brian Edward Smith and his wife, Kelly (Garrett) Smith of Portsmouth, Kathleen Logan Smith of Winter Garden, FL, and Kerry Elizabeth (Logan) Mace and her husband, Bryan Mace of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; great-grandchildren Adeline Rose Smith and Garrett Edward Smith of Portsmouth, and Emelia Jane Mace and Catherine Renee Mace of Ho-Ho-Kus; niece Mary (Hayden) Reardon and nephew Brenden F. Hayden. His brother, Thomas J. Logan, and his sister, Marcella (Logan) Hayden preceded him in death.

The family would like to extend profound gratitude to the dedicated staff of Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton who have cared so lovingly for both Mr. and Mrs. Logan for the past two years. In addition, in his final illness, the entire team of medical professionals at Newport Hospital along with Beacon Hospice nurses have been a comfort to Mr. Logan and his family.

Calling hours will take place from 8:15 am – 9:15 am on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth at 10:00 am. A private service of interment will take place at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown after the Mass.

The family respectfully requests that anyone who wishes to pay their respects please take note of and comply with COVID-19 guidelines as promulgated by local, state and federal agencies.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or to St. Anthony’s Church.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home