Mary Louise (Ripa) Forsythe passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021. The love of her life, her husband of 72 years, Kenneth A. Forsythe, Sr. cared for her at home as he promised to do on their wedding day on February 7, 1949. Together they have 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be so deeply missed by her children Kenneth A. Forsythe Jr.; Jeffery M. Forsythe and his wife Debbie; Dean R. Forsythe and his wife Elaine; and Lisa L. Forsythe Marcello and her husband Joe; her grandchildren Kenneth III, Douglas, Jameson, Lauren, Dean Jr., Rebecca, James, Alicia and Michael, and her great grandchildren, Austin, Dakota, Marley, Rani, Jackson, Leo, Duke, Marshall, Samuel, Abigail, Paxton, and John IV.

Born in Newport, RI on October 30, 1933, Louise was the daughter ofthe late Sebastian (Mike) Ripa and Rose A. (Plante) Ripa. She is survived by her 3 beautiful sisters, Anne Desnoyers, Janine Durant, and Rosemary Milburn, her brother-in-law Jack Millburn and their families, along with many nieces and nephews.

Louise grew up in Newport and always loved being on and around the water. She would spend as much time as she could swimming either in the ocean or in her pool.Some of her favorite times were spent in her pool with her grandchildren, extended family and the neighborhood kids who just thought of her as Grandma!

Louise loved singing. Both Louise and her husband sang in the church choir for years. That is in fact how they met back when they were in their early teens. Her fondest moment and proudest accomplishment was singing, as a member of the Navy Choristers, at the Boston Pops Bicentennial Celebration with Arthur Fiedler.

Louise grew old gracefully and lovingly surrounded by family and friends. Whether you knew her as Louise, Mom, Grandma, Fluff, Weze or Mrs. Forsythe, she treated everyone as a loved one and invited you in for spaghetti and meatballs. Believe me, you did not want to pass her up on that offer.

As she ascended into Heaven, she was reunited with all her family and friends who had passed on before her, including her daughter-in-law Christine Forsythe and her two brothers-in-law Domenic Desnoyers and James Durant. Louise is smiling down on all of us and sending all her love as she always did. Everyone will miss her.

Due to COVID restrictions, her service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newport County YMCA, 792 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842, www.newportymca.org/giving or the Clean Ocean Access, www.cleanoceanaccess.org/waystogive.

