Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Sponsored: Job Fair Reception- The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a job fair reception on Tuesday, March 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area

  1. A Market – Fresh (Produce) Department – Evening Closer
  2. Aerotek – Office Admin
  3. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
  4. 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  5. BankNewport- Financial Analyst
  6. Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO 
  7. Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Innkeeper
  8. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
  9. Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
  10. Brenton Hotel – Guest Service Agent
  11. Camps Kenwood & Evergreen – Boat Driver / Waterski Instructor – Summer Camp
  12. Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET CHEF @ CASTLE HILL INN — NEWPORT, RI
  13. Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  14. Chilis – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  15. Chipotle – Crew Member Middletown RI
  16. Church Community Housing – Project Manager
  17. Citizens – Mortgage Loan Officer, Devlpmt
  18. City of Newport –  Recreation Program Supervisor
  19. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  20. Clark Boat Yard & Marine Works – Boat Yard Help Wanted
  21. CyberCoders – Controller (government compliance)
  22. Diligent Delivery System – Auto parts delivery drivers with your own vehicle
  23. Dockwa – Marketplace Steward
  24. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  25. EBCAP – Teacher Summer Learning Academy (EBCAP0821)
  26. FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Technician – Middletown
  27. Food Love Market – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF @ FOOD LOVE MARKET-NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
  28. Fusion Medical Staffing – MT/MLS
  29. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Unit Assistant In Training Non-Certified (Full Time)
  31. Hammetts Hotel – Night Security
  32. Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Roofer
  33. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
  34. Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (PT)
  35. Holebrook Sweden/Johnnie-O – Retail Sales Associate
  36. Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
  37. Hotel Viking – Banquet Server (On Call)
  38. J.H. Breakell and Co. – Retail Jewelry Sales Associate
  39. Kahn Litwin Renza – Audit Supervisor Not For Profit
  40. Kelkery Food & Spirits – Busser/Food Runner
  41. KVH Industries – Supply Chain Expeditor (Contract)
  42. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  43. Main Street Hospitality – Security & Guest Relations Officer PT
  44. Marco’s Subs – All shifts and positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
  45. Michaels – Part Time sales floor
  46. Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (Apply within)
  47. Moore Blooms Garden Center – Garden Associate
  48. Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport, RI (5943)
  49. New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  50. New York Yacht Club – Newport, Rhode Island – Chef de Partie 
  51. Newport Community School – Distance Learning Pod Assistant
  52. Newport County Community Health – Medical Biller
  53. Newport Country Club – Shift Supervisor (Privat Newport Club) 
  54. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Audit
  55. Newport Marriott – positions available – JOB FAIR 
  56. Newport Restaurant Group – Human Resources
  57. Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  58. Newport Vineyards – Food & Beverage Manager, FOH Supervisor/Server; Junior Sous Chefs, Cooks, Bakers; Maintenance worker, housekeeper, and dishwasher
  59. Newport Yacht Club – Launch Driver
  60. Nomi Park – Line Cook – Nomi Park / Hiring Bonus 
  61. Obrien’s Pub – Line cook, day hosts, security/door staff/ servers (Apply within)
  62. Oceancliff I & II – Hotel Staff
  63. Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
  64. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server, Barista
  65. RJ Cawley Contracting – Heavy equipment operator
  66. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  67. Safe Harbor Marinas- Purchasing Assistant
  68. SAIC – Warehouse Specialist
  69. Serco North America – Antenna Engineering & Technical Services
  70. Shaner Hotel Group – Welcome Gate Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  71. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  72. Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist
  73. Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager
  74. Southcoast Health – Food & Nutrition Virtual Hiring Event
  75. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
  76. St. Michael’s County Day School – Toddler Camp Assistant Counselor
  77. Systems Resource Management – LAN Administrator/Analyst
  78. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  79. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN 
  80. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Servers, bartenders, gelato cart attendants, valet, food runners, guest services representatives, bussers, savory cooks, greeters, and champagne garden servers
  81. The Home Depot – Cashier
  82. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
  83. The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
  84. The Smoke House – SERVERS & BARTENDERS @ THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  85. The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
  86. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  87. US Department of the Air Force – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (QUALITY ASSURANCE)
  88. US Department of the Navy – CHILD & YOUTH PROGRAM ASSISTANT
  89. Vacation Newport – Front Desk Manager
  90. Wal-Mart – Pharmacy Technician
  91. Waste Management – Scalehouse Attendant
  92. West Marine – Cashier
  93. White Horse Tavern – Support Staff- Host/Busser/Food Runner
  94. WIMCO Villas – Luxury travel company is hiring – needs sales people!
  95. Zeldas – Server and Host (Apply within)
  96. Unknown – CARPENTERS And Carpenters helper
  97. Unknown – gas attendant 
  98. Unknown – Fashion Boutique 
  99. Unknown – Automotive Detailer Needed! 
  100. Unknown – Dental Scheduling Coordinator
  101. Unknown – Dental Assistant/Sterilization/Infection Control Tech

Sponsored: The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a job fair reception on Tuesday, March 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.