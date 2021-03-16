Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Sponsored: Job Fair Reception- The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a job fair reception on Tuesday, March 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area
- A Market – Fresh (Produce) Department – Evening Closer
- Aerotek – Office Admin
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
- 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- BankNewport- Financial Analyst
- Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO
- Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Innkeeper
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
- Blue Plate Diner – Wait Staff/Server
- Brenton Hotel – Guest Service Agent
- Camps Kenwood & Evergreen – Boat Driver / Waterski Instructor – Summer Camp
- Castle Hill Inn – BANQUET CHEF @ CASTLE HILL INN — NEWPORT, RI
- Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- Chilis – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Crew Member Middletown RI
- Church Community Housing – Project Manager
- Citizens – Mortgage Loan Officer, Devlpmt
- City of Newport – Recreation Program Supervisor
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Clark Boat Yard & Marine Works – Boat Yard Help Wanted
- CyberCoders – Controller (government compliance)
- Diligent Delivery System – Auto parts delivery drivers with your own vehicle
- Dockwa – Marketplace Steward
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- EBCAP – Teacher Summer Learning Academy (EBCAP0821)
- FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Technician – Middletown
- Food Love Market – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF @ FOOD LOVE MARKET-NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Fusion Medical Staffing – MT/MLS
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
- Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Unit Assistant In Training Non-Certified (Full Time)
- Hammetts Hotel – Night Security
- Hart’s Roofing & Construction – Roofer
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
- Historic Tours of Newport – Tour Guide/Driver (PT)
- Holebrook Sweden/Johnnie-O – Retail Sales Associate
- Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Banquet Server (On Call)
- J.H. Breakell and Co. – Retail Jewelry Sales Associate
- Kahn Litwin Renza – Audit Supervisor Not For Profit
- Kelkery Food & Spirits – Busser/Food Runner
- KVH Industries – Supply Chain Expeditor (Contract)
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Main Street Hospitality – Security & Guest Relations Officer PT
- Marco’s Subs – All shifts and positions (email marcossubsri@gmail.com)
- Michaels – Part Time sales floor
- Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (Apply within)
- Moore Blooms Garden Center – Garden Associate
- Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport, RI (5943)
- New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- New York Yacht Club – Newport, Rhode Island – Chef de Partie
- Newport Community School – Distance Learning Pod Assistant
- Newport County Community Health – Medical Biller
- Newport Country Club – Shift Supervisor (Privat Newport Club)
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Night Audit
- Newport Marriott – positions available – JOB FAIR
- Newport Restaurant Group – Human Resources
- Newport Sticks & Cones – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Newport Vineyards – Food & Beverage Manager, FOH Supervisor/Server; Junior Sous Chefs, Cooks, Bakers; Maintenance worker, housekeeper, and dishwasher
- Newport Yacht Club – Launch Driver
- Nomi Park – Line Cook – Nomi Park / Hiring Bonus
- Obrien’s Pub – Line cook, day hosts, security/door staff/ servers (Apply within)
- Oceancliff I & II – Hotel Staff
- Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server, Barista
- RJ Cawley Contracting – Heavy equipment operator
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Safe Harbor Marinas- Purchasing Assistant
- SAIC – Warehouse Specialist
- Serco North America – Antenna Engineering & Technical Services
- Shaner Hotel Group – Welcome Gate Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Siren Marine – Technical Support Specialist
- Soft As A Grape – Assistant Store Manager
- Southcoast Health – Food & Nutrition Virtual Hiring Event
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
- St. Michael’s County Day School – Toddler Camp Assistant Counselor
- Systems Resource Management – LAN Administrator/Analyst
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK @ THE BOHLIN
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Servers, bartenders, gelato cart attendants, valet, food runners, guest services representatives, bussers, savory cooks, greeters, and champagne garden servers
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
- The Smoke House – SERVERS & BARTENDERS @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Department of the Air Force – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (QUALITY ASSURANCE)
- US Department of the Navy – CHILD & YOUTH PROGRAM ASSISTANT
- Vacation Newport – Front Desk Manager
- Wal-Mart – Pharmacy Technician
- Waste Management – Scalehouse Attendant
- West Marine – Cashier
- White Horse Tavern – Support Staff- Host/Busser/Food Runner
- WIMCO Villas – Luxury travel company is hiring – needs sales people!
- Zeldas – Server and Host (Apply within)
- Unknown – CARPENTERS And Carpenters helper
- Unknown – gas attendant
- Unknown – Fashion Boutique
- Unknown – Automotive Detailer Needed!
- Unknown – Dental Scheduling Coordinator
- Unknown – Dental Assistant/Sterilization/Infection Control Tech
