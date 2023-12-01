This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Morning. Today is Friday, December 1, 2023.

🎅 Beginning Tuesday, December 12th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. Santa’s Schedule

🎅🎅 Beginning tonight, Santa will begin his tours of Portsmouth’s neighborhoods. His tour runs every night, for 8 nights, weather permitting, (except Sunday). Santa Tour – Portsmouth.

🎄 Join the Middletown Town Council for its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 pm at the Senior Center. Fun, festivities, and cheer for all.

🆕 The Preservation Society of Newport County yesterday released additional responsive information about its announcement on November 22, that it was appealing federal agency approval of two wind farms off the Rhode Island coast in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

🛍️ Looking for a unique apparel gift this holiday season? Why not support Newport-area merchants by shopping for clothing locally? Here are a few ideas to get you started.

🎄 On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more. What’s Up This Weekend

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:24 am & 10:52 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 4 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.3 days, 87% lighting.

Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am, Canvassing Authority at 11 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

According to the Preservation Society of Newport County, the appeals detail the failure of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to comply with the heightened levels of review required under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

How lucky we are in Newport to have such great first responders.

Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

At least the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have to worry about who should play quarterback.

On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more.

Lila O’Hanley Farley

