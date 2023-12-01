Not sure if this is newsworthy but here goes.

Special call out and thank you to Newport’s finest! Police and fire team responded to a chimney fire at our home tonight at 90 Eustis Ave, Newport, RI 02840. How lucky we are in Newport to have such great first responders. Everyone who arrived was professional and truly expressed concern for everyone including our dog.

While it was unreal standing outside watching the police and fire roll up to our home and thinking about how this could turn out everyone that showed up was calm and just did what they were trained to do. Deputy Chief kept us in the loop letting us know what was happening. The Fire Marshall walked us through everything that was done and assured us it was safe to enter the house. The units worked together as a well-trained team.

It turned out we were truly lucky other than a glass of spilled water that they cleaned up you couldn’t even tell they were in the house.

Lessons learned we stayed calm and got out of the house. The fire alarms all worked. Make sure you get your chimney clean yearly. Keep the yard cleaned and the gutters clean fortunately, I raked the yard today had I not done that I’m sure the leaves would have caught fire and possibly ignited the side of the house. Be grateful for the fire and police responders.

Thank you all who responded and ran towards the danger.

Steve, Jen, and Cash Hebda.