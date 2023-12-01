Lila O’Hanley Farley, 83, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital with her loving family by her side on November 28, 2023. She was the loving wife for 37 years of the late Raymond V. Farley. Lila was born on September 24, 1940, in Newport, RI, to the late William B. and Isabella Leys O’Hanley.

Lila is survived by her eleven adoring nieces and nephews, Bryan L. Cooney (Katie) of Middletown, RI, Elizabeth Stamps (Steven) of Lincoln, RI, Anne Edward (Michael) of Boston, MA, and Newport, RI, William B. O’Hanley II (Sabra) of Middletown, RI, Alexander H. O’Hanley (Bridgeen) of Bristol, RI, Marianna O’Hanley of Bowling Green, KY, Luke O’Hanley of Lexington, MA, Kevin Farley (Nicole) of Warwick, RI, Lauren Farley (Benjamin) of Edgewood, RI, Kendra Kroupa of Virginia Beach VA, Michaela Kubicek of Southfield, MI, and her three sisters-in-law Mary T. O’Hanley of Lexington MA, Elaine Farley of Greenville, RI, Eleanor Kubicek of Chesapeake, VA, and thirteen great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Lila is predeceased by her brother Alexander L. O’Hanley, MD, her sister Jean Cooney, and brothers-in-law Bryan D. Cooney and Robert J. Farley.

Lila was a 1958 graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy where she formed many lifelong friendships. She attended the College of Our Lady of the Elms before embarking on her 45-year career at Bank Newport. When she retired, she had achieved the position of Vice President, Residential Loan Officer.

Lila was a devout and daily communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Newport where she volunteered her time and talent to various ministries. After retirement, she was a weekly volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Lila was a member of the Preservation Society of Newport County and the Circle of Scholars Program at Salve Regina University.

At an early age, Lila was introduced to the sport of golf by her father, who in his younger years ran Jamestown Country Club and was a golf pro. By the time Lila was 14, she had won her first golf tournament, The Women’s President Cup Tournament at Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club – the youngest player to win the honor. In the same tournament, her mother tied for second place. Golf was truly in her blood. By 15, Lila took top honors winning the RI Juniors Golf Tournament. At 16, Lila became a member of Montaup Country Club in Portsmouth and won the top women’s title bringing the reigning champions long time running streak to an end. This began Lila’s lifelong love of golf. After retirement, she played in the Jamestown Gulls Golf League and the Wanumetonomy Women’s league. Lila was a member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club for 68 years and played until her late 70s.

Every summer since she was a little girl, Lila could be found at Hazard’s Beach. She became a member of the Dolphin Club by swimming from the beach around Gooseberry Island and back. There was no challenge she could not meet. You could always spot Lila in her favorite chair, on her favorite spot on the right side of the beach surrounded by family and friends. Lila loved participating in the annual Kids Day celebrations and summer cookouts on the porch. After the beach would close on Labor Day, Lila would continue to get together with her “Beach Girls” for lunch all winter long to keep the connection until Memorial Day arrived and the beach opened again. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting in the rockers on the club’s porch, reading and watching her great nieces and nephews play in the sand.

Lila was a loving wife, daughter, sister, favorite auntie and dear friend. She will be greatly missed by all who know her. Lila smiled easily and laughed often, and will be remembered for her quick wit, great sense of humor, and her kind and loving heart.

Visiting hours will be Monday, December 4, from 3:00-6:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to two of Lila’s favorite organizations, Meals on Wheels of RI, 70 Bath St, Providence RI 02908 or St. Mary’s Church, 12 Wiliam St, Newport, RI 02840.