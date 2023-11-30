With the holiday season officially upon us, the City of Newport today announced that their first responders are once again busy preparing for the return of Santa’s nightly rides.

Beginning Tuesday, December 12th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.

This year, the City of Newport shares that Santa’s planning on riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12th, Thursday, December 14th, Tuesday, December 19th, and finishing up on Thursday, December 21st.

As always, Santa’s visit is weather-dependent. If there is inclement weather on any night he is scheduled, the City of Newport says that he will do his very best to complete his visit in that area of the City on the following night.

As a reminder, parents are asked to make sure that children are accompanied by an adult and that they greet Santa from the safety of the sidewalk and do not enter the roadway.

“Santa will not be able to stop and pose for photographs along the route because he has to return to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas,” the City of Newport shares. “Santa is looking forward to seeing all of the City’s children, but does not want any of them getting hurt”.

To find out when Santa is scheduled to roll through your neighborhood, visit www.CityofNewport.com/SantasRide or follow the Newport Fire Department’s Facebook Page.