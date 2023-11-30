Credit: Bowen's Wharf

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday, December 1

Newport Navy Choristers to host benefit concert

In keeping with the true spirit of the season, and as part of the Christmas in Newport festival, the  Choristers have selected the local non-profit Women’s Resource Center as the beneficiary of their performance.  

Saturday, December 2

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 3

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait at 2 pm, The Holdovers at 4:30 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The 40 at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott at 12 pm

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
