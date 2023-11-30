Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, December 1
Newport Navy Choristers to host benefit concert
In keeping with the true spirit of the season, and as part of the Christmas in Newport festival, the Choristers have selected the local non-profit Women’s Resource Center as the beneficiary of their performance.
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am: Preschool A is for Art: Star Santa Ornaments at Newport Public Library
- 1 pm: Tour of Cloverbud Ranch at Cloverbud Ranch
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
- 4 pm: Tiverton Four Corners Holiday Bright Night 2023
- 4 pm & 7:30 pm: Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: Holiday Extravaganza at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm: Public Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Holiday Stroll on The Hill on Historic Hill
- 7 pm: The Newport County Orchestra at Salve Regina at Casino Theater
- 7:30 pm: Christmas in Song Benefit Concert at St. Barnabas Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Newport: Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am, Canvassing Authority at 11 am
Saturday, December 2
St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s to host a ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ on Dec. 2
Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list.
Newport String Project announces details of the second installment of its Newport County Concert Series
The project’s resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, will perform dazzling works by Bartók, Bacewicz, Kodály, Schulhoff and Darvishi at Newport Art Museum (Saturday, December 2nd) and Four Corners Arts Center (Sunday, December 3rd).
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 12 pm: Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale at Rotunda at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am: St. Augustin’s/St. Mary’s “Christmas Extravaganza”
- 9 am: RHS Class of 2026 2nd Annual Craft Fair at Rogers High School
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am to 7 pm: Annual Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting in Downtown Jamestown
- 11 am to 3 pm: Christmas by the Sea at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 12 pm to 7 pm: 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting
- 12:30 pm: Adobe Illustrator Intensive at Jamestown Arts Center
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Trinity Church Christmas Silver Tea at Trinity Church
- 1:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express Cruise for Kids
- 2 pm: Newport String Project presents: Newport County Concert Series #2 at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm: Newport Boxfit FALL FURY IV Exhibition Boxing at Newport Boys & Girls Club
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Bubbly Cruise
- 4 pm: Salve Regina University’s Madrigals Chorus at Seamen’s Church Institute
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 7 pm: Newport Live Presents: The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas at Jamestown Arts Center
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Birdstick at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Valet Parking Band at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Fallen Angels Soiree at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Barn Sessions – The DMB Project at 6:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Moment’s Notice at 8 pm
- The Reef: Green Arthur at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 3
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am to 5 pm: Sip n’ Shop Sundays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: RAGGED ISLAND HOLIDAY MARKET at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 12 pm: Wreath Fundraiser for F.O.N.S!
- 1 pm: Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
- 1 pm: Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Newport String Project presents: Newport County Concert Series #2 at Four Corners Art Center
- 2 pm: Christmas at Whitehall
- 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Bubbly Cruise
- 3:30 pm: Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
- 3:30 pm: JAC Talk: Strong Women in Renaissance Italy at Jamestown Arts Center
- 4 pm: Belmont Chapel Holiday Open House
- 5:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait at 2 pm, The Holdovers at 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The 40 at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
