Looking for a unique apparel gift this holiday season? Why not support Newport-area merchants by shopping for clothing locally? Here are a few ideas to get you started.

Michael Hayes Newport features a curated selection of designer brands like Coppley, Eton, Veronica Beard, and Canali, from casual to elegant evening wear for men and women. 204 Bellevue Avenue, Newport https://michaelhayesnewport.com/.

Helly Hansen, best known for boating attire and “big weather gear,” carries several layers to keep you warm and toasty this winter. Shop for coats, sweaters, accessories, and base layers for kids and adults at their anchor store. 154 Thames Street, Newport, https://bigweathergear.com/.

Anchored in Pink has the latest fashions for women and girls, from stylish dresses to casual wear in all shapes and sizes, along with shoes, jewelry, and other unique accessories. 471 Thames Street, Newport, www.anchoredinpink.com.

Kiel James Patrick has something for everyone this season, including your loyal canine friends. Christmas sweaters, sweatshirts, crazy socks, and warm PJs are all available at the KJP flagship store. 3 Bowen’s Wharf, Newport, www.kieljamespatrick.com.

Closet Revival has some of the best in modern and traditional men’s and women’s fashion, not to mention unique one-of-a-kind finds that can only be found at a high-end thrift store. 30 Broadway, Newport, http://closetrevivalri.com/.

Island Outfitters is a popular outdoor-centric shop featuring casual lines of sporting goods, sunglasses, and more from major brands like O’Neill, Kapalua, and Glacier. 473 Thames St. Newport, www.islandoutfitters.com.

Bellevue Kids is a children’s boutique that sells specialty clothing and toys, including Newport-related merchandise, for newborns through 12-year-olds. Shop two locations, 206 Bellevue Ave. and 1 Bannisters Wharf, Newport, https://www.bellevuekids.net.

White House Black Market features sophisticated modern styles for women, including work wear, denim, shoes, and accessories. 49 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, www.whitehouseblackmarket.com.

Man Overboard is a boutique men’s store offering the best casual sportswear alongside accessories like watches, wallets, hip sneakers, and bar soap. 18 Franklin Street, Newport, facebook.com/manoverboardnpt

Folk Vintage Company sells hand-selected casual vintage apparel curated by owner Sydney Gordon in the store that feels like you’re stepping backward in time into a groovy 70s basement. 446 Thames Street, Newport, https://folkvintage.co/