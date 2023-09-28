This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Morning,

⚓ Today is Thursday, September 28 – the 271st day of the year; 94 days remain until the end of the year. Today is World Maritime Day, National Drink Beer Day, and National Good Neighbor Day!

🏎️ Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week kicks off to the public today and runs through Sunday. See the schedule of events.

⛔ The City of Newport is advising motorists that Bellevue Avenue will be closed from William Street to East Bowery Street on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm for the Audrain Concours showcase, which will feature dozens of classic cars lined up in front of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

🇮🇹 Also taking place on Saturday, Newport Festa Italiana will be hosting Festival In The Park from 11 am to 5 pm at Touro Park on Bellevue Avenue.

♨️ Becky’s BBQ is set to close on Saturday, September 30 after more than 25 years of service. Owner Bob Bringhurst hopes that it’s not the end for Becky’s.

🍦 Frosty Freez closes for the 2023 season on Saturday.

🦞 Flo’s Clam Shack recently announced that Flo’s in Middletown will stay open until November 27, the closing date for Portsmouth, and that they will be opening a new location in Naples, Florida.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the MS Insignia and American Star are scheduled to stop in Newport today. The Emerald Princess is scheduled to visit on Sunday and the Norwegian Escape on Monday.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind around 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 6:33 pm | 11 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:21 am & 7:46 pm | Low tide at 12:50 am & 1:12 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.1 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Charter Books: Dylan Jack Trio at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Golda at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn at 6 pm

Rejects Beer Co.: Surf Film 2 at 7 pm

Local Government

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 19 stories yesterday on What’sUpNewp.com, here’s the latest since our last newsletter.

With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking more and more likely ahead of Saturday night’s deadline.

By Don Morin, Middletown, Member of Middletown School Building Committee

Tyler Glasnow pitched five scoreless innings in his final start before the postseason, combining with four relievers on a three-hitter and leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Salve Regina University women’s soccer tied Worcester State University 0-0 at home on Reynolds Field in Newport, Rhode Island, in non-league action on Wednesday afternoon.

Ezekiel Elliott knows it will be weird to return so soon as a New England running back to the place where he starred alongside quarterback Dak Prescott for seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Flo’s Clam Shack Middletown will be open until November 27th

Last day of the season is coming up fast!

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said definitively on Wednesday he will be back with the team next year but didn’t say in what position or even how he could be so sure.

