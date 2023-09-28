Salve Regina University women’s soccer tied Worcester State University 0-0 at home on Reynolds Field in Newport, Rhode Island, in non-league action on Wednesday afternoon.

Neither team was strongly favored going into the matchup. The Seahawks and Lancers brought tenacity to the field, each trying to get the upper hand of the other at the onset of the game, however strong defense on both ends prevented either team from scoring.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Final: Salve Regina 0, Worcester State 0

Records: Salve Regina (2-2-4), Worcester State (0-5-2)

All-Time Series: Salve Regina ties the Lancers for the second time in series history. The Seahawks all-time record against Worcester is now 3-4-2.

NOTEWORTHY:

Salve Regina’s Reagan Moffatt started the game off in goal for the Seahawks, making one save during the first half. Moffatt was replaced by Sabrina Lawless for the duration of the second half. Lawless made four saves.

Worcester’s goalkeeper Mallory Dupuis played the full 90 minutes and made a total of 10 saves against the Seahawk offense.

Sophomore forward Sara Wiejkus drove Salve Regina’s offensive efforts with four shots on goal. Lancer’s Amanda Cosco had the team’s high of two shots on goal.

The Seahawks saw a total of six corner kick opportunities, but Lancer defense prevented these from turning into goals. Worcester only had one corner kick during the second half.

Salve Regina now competes as a first-year member of the NEWMAC – New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Seahawks are 0-2 in conference play but will have three upcoming opportunities to face NEWMAC programs when they play Mount Holyoke College, Emerson College and Smith College in the coming week.

POSTGAME THOUGHTS FROM COACH ROBERTS:

“As we move through the season, we’re learning new concepts both offensively and defensively,” remarked head coach Tanya Roberts. “We’re starting to hit our stride on the defensive side. We’re transitioning to who we want to be offensively. Today our consistency throughout the game was very up and down. We are on the edge of hitting our identity and I believe it will come as we start the stretch of consistent conference games.

ON THE HORIZON:

The Seahawks return to the road for a NEWMAC matchup with Mount Holyoke College on Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m.